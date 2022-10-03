Left Menu

France's Le Maire: time to define a strong common EU strategy

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:35 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday it was time European countries defined a strong common economic strategy to face the consequences of the inflation, fuelled by skyrocketing energy prices.

"It is a necessity to work together in the context of this energy crisis (...) we need a common economic strategy between members of the euro zone, between European countries", Le Maire said before joining a monthly Eurogroup meeting.

"We must be more united and answer more swiftly (...) fossil energy prices will remain high, there is no turning back so we must do more on energy efficiency," he added.

