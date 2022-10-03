Hungary agrees to defer winter gas payments to Russia's Gazprom

Hungary's MVM has reached an agreement to defer payments to Russia's Gazprom for winter gas supply, the state-owned energy group said on Monday.

Under a 15-year deal signed last year, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia under a long-term deal with Russia and a further 1 bcm via pipeline from Austria. After a July request from Budapest, Gazprom started to ramp up supplies to Hungary, adding to previously agreed deliveries via the Turkstream pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea.

That boosted Hungary's gas bill by 740 billion forints ($1.78 billion). "To mitigate the impact of the increase in market prices, MVM Group and Gazprom have agreed in deferred payments for the forthcoming winter period," MVM said in a statement.

"The temporary inclusion of the deferred payment option in the contract increases MVM Group's room for manoeuvre in financing and its liquidity position," it said. The surge in Hungary's import bill has pushed up its trade deficit at a time when exports are slowing due to a slowdown in the euro zone, its main trading partner.

Hungary's central bank, which raised its base rate by 125 basis points last week to 13%, the highest since the turn of the century, has said Hungary's current account deficit was in the "danger zone", urging the government to stabilise finances. The forint, central Europe's worst-performing currency with a 13% loss this year alone, sank to new record lows past 425 per euro on Monday.

Hungary also faces a row with the European Union that has hampered access to billions of euros of financing. MVM said it would tap 800 million cubic metres of cushion gas held in its reserves, worth around 1.5 billion euros at market prices, to aid government efforts to keep a lid on household energy bills.

"Gas continues to present a substantial risk to government spending, and we would not rule out the need for the government to further relax the energy price caps in the coming months," economists at Bank of America said in a note.

