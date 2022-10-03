Left Menu

BSF seize Pakistani fishing boat in Bhuj

A Pakistani fishing boat was seized by the BSF in Bhuj on Monday morning. An ambush party of the BSF observed the movement of some Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen in the general area of Harami Nalla.

ANI | Bhuj (Gujarat) | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:44 IST
BSF seize Pakistani fishing boat in Bhuj
Pakistani fishing boat seized by BSF Bhuj (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani fishing boat was seized by the BSF in Bhuj on Monday morning. An ambush party of the BSF observed the movement of some Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen in the general area of Harami Nalla. According to the BSF Bhuj the Pakistani fishing boat from Harami Nalla was close to International Border while attempting to enter Indian territory. On seeing the BSF party approaching them, the fishermen left the boat and swam towards Pakistan.

The seized boat was thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was recovered except fishing-related material. Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022