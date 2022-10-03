BSF seize Pakistani fishing boat in Bhuj
A Pakistani fishing boat was seized by the BSF in Bhuj on Monday morning. An ambush party of the BSF observed the movement of some Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen in the general area of Harami Nalla. According to the BSF Bhuj the Pakistani fishing boat from Harami Nalla was close to International Border while attempting to enter Indian territory. On seeing the BSF party approaching them, the fishermen left the boat and swam towards Pakistan.
The seized boat was thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was recovered except fishing-related material. Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
