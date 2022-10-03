Left Menu

British winter likely to be challenging due to Russia-EU gas disruptions -Ofgem

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:46 IST
British winter likely to be challenging due to Russia-EU gas disruptions -Ofgem
  • United Kingdom

Britain's energy situation this winter is likely to be more challenging than previously due to the disruption of flows of Russian gas to Europe, Britain's energy regulator said on Monday.

"We need to be prepared for all scenarios this winter. As a result, Ofgem is putting in place sensible contingency measures with National Grid ESO (Electricity System Operator) and GSO (Gas System Operator) as well as the government to ensure that the UK energy system is fully prepared for this winter," Ofgem said via email. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Toby Chopra)

