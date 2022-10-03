Left Menu

Head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been released, IAEA says

Updated: 03-10-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@rafaelmgrossi)
The head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been released, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday after a detention that Ukraine blamed on Russia and called an act of terror.

"I welcome the release of Ihor Murashov, Director General of #Ukraine's #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant; I have received confirmation that Mr Murashov has returned to his family safely," Grossi said on Twitter.

