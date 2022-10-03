Farmers observe first anniversary of Tikunia violence, renew demand for minister Mishra's ouster

Farmer leaders on Monday renewed their demand for the sacking of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra as they observed the first anniversary of the Tikunia violence in which his son is the main accused.

''We have not forgotten the Kheri case nor will the government be allowed to forget it. Nothing short of Ajay Mishra Teni's dismissal will be acceptable to us,'' Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said.

He was addressing a gathering of over 600 people at an event at a gurudwara in Kaudiyala Ghat, where tributes were paid to the four farmers who were killed in the violence.

Mishra's son Ashish was arrested after a car mowed down the farmers who were protesting in Tikunia against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers and a driver were also killed.

Tikait said they will place the demand for Mishra's sacking during the proposed nationwide agitation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on November 26.

''Protests will be held in all state capitals during which the demand for the dismissal of Ajay Mishra and also the release of four farmers lodged in jails will be raised prominently,'' Tikait said.

These four farmers were arrested in connection with the retaliatory violence in which the BJP workers were killed on October 3 last year.

Tikait also extended a help of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the four farmers lodged in jails.

The SKM is standing along with the farmers, Tikait said, and appealed to them to raise their demands in a peaceful manner during the November 26 protests.

