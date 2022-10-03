Left Menu

Tiger kills 10 cows, forest dept sets up cages after protest

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:09 IST
Tiger kills 10 cows, forest dept sets up cages after protest
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 cows were found dead in a tiger attack that happened over the last two days at regions near Nyamakkad estate in Munnar here, the forest officials said.

The Forest Department has put up three cages in the region to catch the big cat besides deploying a 30-member team in two batches to locate the animal.

With the locals protesting seeking swift action in the matter, the forest department has set up various traps including night vision cameras to trace the movement of the tiger.

''Five cows were found killed on Saturday, while equal number of them on Sunday. We have initiated the combing for the tiger,'' a senior forest official from Munnar told PTI.

The department has handed over Rs 35,000 each to the owners of cows as interim compensation.

The forest official expressed hope that the tiger will be captured tonight itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022