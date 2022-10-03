Mexican president says minimum wage hike dependent on inflation
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:15 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday there would be an increase in the minimum wage in 2023, but that how much it rose would depend on inflation.
Lopez Obrador said it was important to avoid aggravating existing price pressures.
