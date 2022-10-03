Left Menu

Gehlot announces names for Rajasthan Ratna Award

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced the names selected for Rajasthan Ratna Award. The award will be conferred to the dignitaries during the Invest Rajasthan Summit being organised here on October 7 and 8. The theme of the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022 is Committed-Delivered.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:16 IST
Gehlot announces names for Rajasthan Ratna Award
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced the names selected for Rajasthan Ratna Award. The award will be conferred to the dignitaries during the Invest Rajasthan Summit being organised here on October 7 and 8. The summit will be a grand ceremony in which about 3,000 participants from India and abroad will participate. The theme of the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022 is 'Committed-Delivered'. This year, the selected personalities for Rajasthan Ratna Award will be given to Justice Dalveer Bhandari, Justice RM Lodha, Industrialist Anil Agarwal, Industrialist LN Mittal, Sheen Kauf Nizam, and KC Malu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022