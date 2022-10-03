Gehlot announces names for Rajasthan Ratna Award

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced the names selected for Rajasthan Ratna Award. The award will be conferred to the dignitaries during the Invest Rajasthan Summit being organised here on October 7 and 8. The summit will be a grand ceremony in which about 3,000 participants from India and abroad will participate. The theme of the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022 is 'Committed-Delivered'. This year, the selected personalities for Rajasthan Ratna Award will be given to Justice Dalveer Bhandari, Justice RM Lodha, Industrialist Anil Agarwal, Industrialist LN Mittal, Sheen Kauf Nizam, and KC Malu.

