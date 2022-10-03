Gold paste worth Rs 41 lakh recovered from plane's lavatory at Delhi airport

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport seized gold paste of around 1 kg worth Rs 41.35 lakh that had been hidden in the lavatory of an aircraft that arrived from Dubai, a senior officer said on Monday. Praveen Kumar Bali, Joint Commissioner of Customs, said in a statement, "On the basis of profiling, Flight no. Al-930 was rummaged on arrival from Dubai on September 29 at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport in New Delhi. The officers of Customs during rummaging of flight no Al-930 recovered a grey colour pouch from the back panel of the toilet seat of flight no. Al-930."

He said the grey colour pouch contained some substance in paste form and therefore it was taken for extraction, which resulted in the recovery of 937.00 gm gold. It was estimated to be worth Rs 41.35 lakh, the officer said. The gold recovered along with its packing material has been seized. (ANI)

