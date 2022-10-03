Left Menu

Adani Green Energy forms 3 new step down subsidiary companies for renewable energy business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited has incorporated three new subsidiary companies for renewable energy business.

In a statement on Monday, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited is its own subsidiary and the newly incorporated entities are its step-down subsidiaries.

''Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited has incorporated 3 new subsidiaries. The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy,'' it said.

The names of three new subsidiary companies are Adani Renewable Energy Thirty Six, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Limited and Adani Renewable Energy Forty Seven Limited.

The subsidiaries were incorporated and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on October 3, 2022 and are yet to commence its business operations.

