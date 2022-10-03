35-yr-old suffers heart attack while playing Garba, dies on way to hospital in Virar; father dies of shock

A 35-year-old man, who had recently got married, suffered a heart attack while playing Garba and died while being taken to hospital in Virar, said the police on Monday. What is equally bad is that the father too died when he saw that the son had died, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manish Jain. According to the police, the deceased Manish lived with his family in Global City Virar West. Manish suffered a heart attack during Dandiya on Saturday night, after which his father Narpat and his brother took him to the hospital, but Manish was declared dead.

"Manish died while he was being brought to the hospital", the police added. After learning about his son's death, his father Narpat also collapsed and died of a heart attack in the hospital.

The Jain family trades in buying and selling gold. The deceased had got married three months back. The Arnala police have registered a case of accidental death.

Further information on the matter is awaited. Earlier, in another incident, a young man in Mumbai died on Saturday after experiencing chest pain while playing Garba. While playing Garba, the man fell down. He was admitted to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

The person was identified as 27-year-old Rishabh. He was a resident of Dombivili West. He worked at a private company. The Mulund Police has registered the matter under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and has started the investigation. (ANI)

