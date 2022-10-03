UK to build prototype fusion energy plant by 2040 - business minister
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will build a prototype fusion energy plant, business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday.
"We will build the UK's first prototype fusion energy plant," he told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. He said the plant would be built in Nottinghamshire, central England, replacing a coal power facility in the same area.
"The plant will be the first of its kind, built by 2040, and capable of putting energy on the grid and in doing so it will prove the commercial viability of fusion energy to the world."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jacob
- Birmingham
- Conservative Party
- Britain
- England
- Nottinghamshire
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man arrested after protest outside Hindu temple in UK’s Birmingham
Haryana, University of Birmingham sign MoU
Air India to introduce 20 more weekly flights to Birmingham, London and San Francisco
Truss’s mini-budget chaos is unsettling an already-fractured Conservative Party – but is removing her worth the risk?