India's merchandise export decreases by 3.52 pc to USD 32.62 billion in Sept 22: Govt data

India achieved a monthly value of merchandise export in September 2022 amounting to USD 32.62 billion, which decreased by 3.52 per cent over USD 33.81 billion in September 2021, said a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday. India's merchandise export in April -September 2022-23 was USD 229.05 billion with an increase of 15.54 per cent over USD 198.25 billion in April -September 2021-22, added the press statement.

The value of non-petroleum exports in September 2022 was 26.54 USD billion, registering a negative growth of only 7.25 per cent over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.62 billion in September 2021. The value of non-petroleum exports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 179.17 billion, an increase of 5.6 per cent over USD 169.67 billion in April -September 2021-22. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2022 was USD 22.9 billion, registering a negative growth of 9.78 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 25.38 billion in September 2021.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 158.68 billion, an increase of 5.53 per cent over the cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 150.37 billion in April -September 2021-22. According to the statement, India's merchandise import in September 2022 was USD 59.35 billion, an increase of 5.44 per cent over USD 56.29 billion in September 2021. India's merchandise imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 378.53 billion with an increase of 37.89 per cent over USD 274.5 billion in April -September 2021-22.

The value of non-petroleum imports was USD 43.75 billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 10.73 per cent over non-petroleum imports of USD 39.51 billion in September 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 263.54 billion, showing an increase of 28.58 per cent compared to non-oil imports of USD 204.97 billion in April -September 2021-22. The value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 36.5 billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 16.78 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 31.26 billion in September 2021. Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -September 2022-23 were USD 222.78 billion, recording a positive growth of 34.45 per cent, compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 165.7 billion in April -September 2021-22.

The trade deficit in September 2022 was USD 26.72 billion, while it was 149.47 billion USD from April -September 2022-23. The trade deficit in September 2022 improved over the trade deficit of USD 28.68 Billion in August 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)