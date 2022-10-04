Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Customs seizes cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores

Mumbai Airport Customs on Monday seized 980 grams of Cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores from a passenger who arrived by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-610 from Addis Ababa, said customs.

Updated: 04-10-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 07:10 IST
Mumbai Airport Customs seizes cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores
Visual of Cocaine recovered by customs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The contraband was concealed in the undergarments, added the customs.

The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

