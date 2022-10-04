Mumbai Airport Customs seizes cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores
Mumbai Airport Customs on Monday seized 980 grams of Cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores from a passenger who arrived by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-610 from Addis Ababa, said customs.
The contraband was concealed in the undergarments, added the customs.
The contraband was concealed in the undergarments, added the customs.
The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)
