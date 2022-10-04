Prices of petrol and diesel fall in Sudan - ministry statement
04-10-2022
Petrol prices in Sudan fell on Tuesday from 700 Sudanese pounds to 522 pounds ($0.9235) per liter, the country's energy ministry said in a statement following its monthly pricing review.
Diesel prices also decreased slightly from 687 Sudanese pounds to 672 pounds per liter. ($1 = 565.2502 Sudanese pounds)
