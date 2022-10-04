Kuwait oil minister says OPEC+ decision will aim to guarantee supply security - KUNA

Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday that OPEC+ would make a suitable decision to both guarantee energy supply and serve the interests of producers and consumers.

Mohammed al-Fares made his remarks before departing for the OPEC+ meeting which is taking place in person in Vienna on Wednesday for the first time since March 2020, the state news agency KUNA said.

