Left Menu

Kuwait oil minister says OPEC+ decision will aim to guarantee supply security - KUNA

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-10-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:44 IST
Kuwait oil minister says OPEC+ decision will aim to guarantee supply security - KUNA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday that OPEC+ would make a suitable decision to both guarantee energy supply and serve the interests of producers and consumers.

Mohammed al-Fares made his remarks before departing for the OPEC+ meeting which is taking place in person in Vienna on Wednesday for the first time since March 2020, the state news agency KUNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022