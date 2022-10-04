Left Menu

EU's Gentiloni calls for more solidarity between European countries

"We are not blaming countries, we are not discussing the fact that single countries and member states, inevitably, are supporting their economies," he said on his arrival at a meeting in Luxembourg of EU Finance ministers. ""But if we want to avoid fragmentation, if we want to face this crisis, I think we need a higher level of solidarity and we need to put in place (...) common tools," Gentiloni added.

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:57 IST
EU's Gentiloni calls for more solidarity between European countries
Paolo Gentiloni Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

European Union countries are entitled to come up with measures on a national level to shore up their economies but more solidarity is needed to avoid "fragmentation", European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday. "We are not blaming countries, we are not discussing the fact that single countries and member states, inevitably, are supporting their economies," he said on his arrival at a meeting in Luxembourg of EU Finance ministers.

""But if we want to avoid fragmentation, if we want to face this crisis, I think we need a higher level of solidarity and we need to put in place (...) common tools," Gentiloni added. Germany has drawn criticism from some EU capitals and institutions in the past days for unilaterally announcing a 200 billion euro support package for its companies and households struggling with a huge surge in energy prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022