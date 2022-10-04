Germany ready to discuss measures to contain gas prices, finance minister says
Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:58 IST
Germany is ready to discuss measures that could contain gas and power prices in the European Union, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.
"We need to tackle this problem at its roots. So I am open to taking joint steps on the international gas markets and to reform the design of our power markets so that prices for consumers are no longer determined by the price of gas," Lindner said before a meeting with EU finance ministers.
