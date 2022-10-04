PM Modi extends Navami wishes, seeks blessings for everyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Navami wishes on Tuesday and sought blessings for everyone, said the Prime Minister's Office. "The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has prayed to Maa Siddhidatri on Maha Navami during Navratri and sought blessings for success in everyone's life. PM Modi also shared recital of prayers (stuti) of Maa Siddhidatri," read a statement by PMO.

PM Modi also shared some shlokas and tweeted," Vishwakartri Vishwabhartri Vishwahartri Vishwapreeta. Vishwarchita Vishwatita Siddhidatri Namostu te." He further added, "The Mahanavami of Navratri is dedicated to Mother Siddhidatri. May all of you be inspired to walk on the path of duty, as well as achieve success and success in life. Heartiest congratulations."

Navratri, which is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navdurga, commenced on September 26 and will end on October 5. Navratri celebrates the killing of the demon Mahishasura and the victory of good over evil. Devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga during the nine-day Navratri festival, seeking their blessings. Each day of Navratri is associated with an incarnation of the goddess.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath.

In some regions, the celebration--also known as Vijayadashami--celebrates Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Dussehra is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month falls during the Aparahan Kaal.This year Dussehra falls on October 5. (ANI)

