BSF recovers contraband from Pakistani truck in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin weighing 435 grams, from a Pakistani truck loaded with Afghan dry fruits at the Attari border in Punjab's Amritsar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 13:45 IST
Pakistani truck seized by BSF at the Attari border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin weighing 435 grams, from a Pakistani truck loaded with Afghan dry fruits at the Attari Zero Line in Punjab's Amritsar. The Zero line or Trade gate of Integrated Check-Post (ICP) Attari facilitates India's trade with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The BSF troops seized the contraband on Monday during the checking and frisking of the Pakistan Truck. The driver has been taken into custody by BSF and legal formalities have been initiated with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

BSF said that an "iron patti" was wrapped with the suspected item in black adhesive tape, and another "iron patti" was attached to the magnet. "On October 3, 2022, BSF troops recovered contraband item suspected to be heroin from the truck during the checking/frisking of Pakistan Truck loaded with Afghan dry fruits at Zero line/ Trade gate of ICP Attari in Amritsar sector," the BSF said in a statement.

During the search, the force said, it was found that an iron patti was wrapped with the suspected item in black adhesive tape and attached to the magnet. "Suspected packet was hidden with mudguard of the rear-side tyre with the help of a magnet. The Narcotics dog of BSF responded positive for narcotics. The gross weight of suspected to be Heroin with packing material and magnet is 1.195 kg and the net weight of Heroin is 435 grams."

The BSF further said that its vigilant troops, once again foiled the nefarious attempt of anti-national elements to smuggle contrabands and that the force is committed to the fight against drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

