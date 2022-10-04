UP: Six-year-old tortured by relatives, case filed in Mainpuri

A case was registered against a couple for allegedly torturing and beating a six-year-old child, who also happened to be their relative. Vishna Devi and her husband Shankya, have two daughters and a son. They had sent their six-year-old daughter to Anjali's place, which happens to be in the Jatvan neighbourhood in Kasganj. As per their complaint, the child was tortured by Vishna's sister Anjali with hot iron and sticks.

Kurawali district in-charge Sanjay Kumar Verma informed ANI, that they have registered the case against Anjali and Arpit Jain and have started searching for the two accused. The six-year-old victim's child was handed over to her parents after her medical was done. On October 2, Arpit's mother called Vishna and told her that Anjali beats and tortures her child. She also said that she is taking her to the Ghiror Police Station.

As soon as the child's parents reached the police station, the child started crying and told her parents that her aunt tortured and beat her. She used to beat her with hot iron and sticks. She also used to abuse her threatening of killing her. Earlier on September 15, Anjali and her husband Arpit had come to Mainpuri and shown much love and affection for the child. They also took the child with them. The child's parents were assured that their daughter would be nicely taken care of in Anjali's house.

