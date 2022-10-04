Left Menu

UP: Six-year-old tortured by relatives, case filed in Mainpuri

A case was registered against a couple for allegedly torturing and beating a six-year-old child, who also happened to be their relative.

ANI | Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 13:46 IST
UP: Six-year-old tortured by relatives, case filed in Mainpuri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against a couple for allegedly torturing and beating a six-year-old child, who also happened to be their relative. Vishna Devi and her husband Shankya, have two daughters and a son. They had sent their six-year-old daughter to Anjali's place, which happens to be in the Jatvan neighbourhood in Kasganj. As per their complaint, the child was tortured by Vishna's sister Anjali with hot iron and sticks.

Kurawali district in-charge Sanjay Kumar Verma informed ANI, that they have registered the case against Anjali and Arpit Jain and have started searching for the two accused. The six-year-old victim's child was handed over to her parents after her medical was done. On October 2, Arpit's mother called Vishna and told her that Anjali beats and tortures her child. She also said that she is taking her to the Ghiror Police Station.

As soon as the child's parents reached the police station, the child started crying and told her parents that her aunt tortured and beat her. She used to beat her with hot iron and sticks. She also used to abuse her threatening of killing her. Earlier on September 15, Anjali and her husband Arpit had come to Mainpuri and shown much love and affection for the child. They also took the child with them. The child's parents were assured that their daughter would be nicely taken care of in Anjali's house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022