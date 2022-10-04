Left Menu

Pushkar Dhami preforms 'Kanya Puja', prays for Uttarakhand's welfare

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, on Tuesday performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the auspicious occasion of Navmi, which marks the ninth day of Navaratri.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-10-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:51 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during 'Kanya Pujan' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, on Tuesday performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the auspicious occasion of Navmi, which marks the ninth day of Navaratri. Dhami offered prayers to Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth avatar of Goddess Durga, at his residence.

Pushkar Dhami also honored nine little girls- symbolising the nine avatars of 'Maa Durga' and offered them 'Bhoj'. In Hinduism, it is believed that 'Maa Durga' incarnated as a young girl to defeat 'Kalasura'. "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today, on the auspicious occasion of Navami of Shardiya Navratri, at the Chief Minister's residence, worshiped nine girls and fed them. The Chief Minister also prayed to Mother Siddhidatri for the happiness and prosperity of the state and the people of the state", the official handle of the CMO tweeted.

According to rituals, many devotees perform 'Kanya Puja or Kanjak' on this day. Young and unmarried girls, who have not attained puberty, are worshipped as Durga in many households. They are invited to houses as their feet are washed and are offered prasad. Some take bath in holy rivers, while there are devotees who also perform Sandhi Puja and offer 108 flowers and leaves to Goddess Durga. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also performed 'Kanya Pujan' in Gorakhpur. "This is an important festival related to the honor of matriarchy. That's why people join these events twice a year and to express the highest respect for the mother power. I wish the people of the state a very happy Shardiya Navratri," Yogi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

