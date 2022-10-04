European governments should not intervene in gas markets, Shell CEO says
European governments should not intervene to limit gas prices but focus on protecting weaker parts of society from high energy prices, Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Tuesday. "Can we make a meaningful intervention in gas markets here in Europe?
European governments should not intervene to limit gas prices but focus on protecting weaker parts of society from high energy prices, Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Tuesday.
"Can we make a meaningful intervention in gas markets here in Europe? That is a much more challenging prospect," he said. "The solution should not be government intervention but protection of those who need protection."
Van Beurden also told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London that he "struggled" to see how a price cap on Russian oil would work.
