Gujarat: Mob pelt stones at Garba function in Kheda by pelting stones, 6 injured

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Gujarat's Nadiad on Tuesday that a Muslim mob tried to disturb the Garba function in Kheda's Undhela village by pelting stones which injured several people on the night of Mahaashtmi near the Tulja Mata Mandir here. "A Muslim mob tried to disturb the Garba function in Kheda's Undhela village last night and pelted stones, injuring 6-7 people, sarpanch's car damaged and stones were also hurled inside the temple," said VR Bajpai, DSP Nadiad.

According to the DSP, the Muslim mob gathered outside the mosque while a Garba function, organised by the Sarpanch, was underway near the Tulja Mata Mandir around 11 pm. "There were 150-200 people including women in the mob. The sarpanch has identified 43 people and gave a complaint against them. Around 10-11 accused have been detained for interrogation," DSP Bajpai added.

So far, around 11 persons have been arrested for interrogation and the investigation is underway. Earlier, the DSP Kheda, Rajesh Gadhiya had informed that the group that attacked the Navratri celebration participants was led by two persons namely Arif and Zahir, who "initially created a disturbance and later pelted stones that injured six persons".

All the accused are being identified and strict action will be taken. The police has been deployed in the village and necessary arrangements have been made, he added. The locals have said that the Sarpanch had organised this Garba function to celebrate his victory in the elections.

"The Sarpanch had prayed and sworn to conduct five Garba if he win the elections, but several people had already planned to ruin it and pelted stones at us. This Garba started at around 11.30 pm and was completed in 2-3 rounds," the locals informed. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

