Howrah fire under control, no casualties

A fire, which broke out in a Howrah garage on Tuesday, has been brought under control, officials said, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 16:42 IST
Image from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire, which broke out in a Howrah garage on Tuesday, has been brought under control, officials said, adding that there were no casualties in the incident. Upon receiving the information about the blaze in the garage that falls under the Domjur Police Station area, fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The blaze, which prime facie suggests was triggered by a short circuit, caused extensive damage to the two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked in the garage. Thick smoke was billowing out, which could be seen from far-off areas.

The cooling process is underway and authorities are further investigating into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. (ANI)

Also Read: Fire breaks out at shop in Howrah

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

