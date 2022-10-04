Fisheries resumes in Sukma after being burried by Naxalism

By Tanmay Sakalley Fishing activities have resumed in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh after being disrupted for a long time due to Naxalism.

The Dubbatota village used to be a fishing hub at one time and people used to come here in large numbers but after a dark phase of Naxalism, the fishing activities were badly disrupted. The Naxalites even demolished the fishing hatchery in 2005. Haris S, the District Magistrate of Sukma told ANI that business has returned after the fish hatchery which was destroyed by the Naxalites was reconstructed.

"The fishing business in Dubbatota in the Sukma district has resumed after the Naxalites disrupted the fishing activities and demolished the fish hatchery in 2005. But now it has been reconstructed by the state and district government, it will aid in both income and employment generation in the area," the District Magistrate said. There is a huge demand for fish here because it is a border area. Now with a hatchery opening here, it will also serve the demands of the area. All those who are interested in fishing are coming ahead. There is a huge scope in fishing and if the industry is developed properly it will bring great results," the DM further said.

Earlier, the local people used to fear even while coming out in the area, but now they are able not just to do fishing but also provide employment to many others. One of the locals named Savlam Joga, who is running the fish business said that they expect a good sale in the coming days.

"We are carrying out fishery business here. After breeding the fishes we put them in the hatchery. We have different breeds of fish. While some fishes give eggs in months, for other types of fishes hatch eggs only in a year's time. Some fishes sell at Rs 600-Rs 700 per kilogram and people come from far away places to purchase them. we earn quite well with it," he said. Prem Bhibha, a member of the Matsya Samiti Dubbatota told ANI that they are expecting the business to touch around a lakh by this year.

"The business started around 1993 but stopped after that due to the locals. Now, it again resumed last year. We get payment at the government rate of Rs 280 a day and 15 local people are employed here. People from nearby villages purchase our stocks in large numbers. It has just started and we are expecting the business to reach around a lakh by this year, he said. (ANI)

