Left Menu

Centre declares Hizbul-Ul-Mujahideen's chief launching commander Showkat Sheikh as terrorist under UAPA

The Centre on Tuesday declared Chief Launching Commander of terror outfit Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Showkat Ahmed Sheikh as terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on charges of spreading terror violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:14 IST
Centre declares Hizbul-Ul-Mujahideen's chief launching commander Showkat Sheikh as terrorist under UAPA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Tuesday declared Chief Launching Commander of terror outfit Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Showkat Ahmed Sheikh as terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on charges of spreading terror violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Born in 1970 in Ganie Hamam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Showkat alias Showkat Mochi, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, is presently based in Pakistan.

Showkat is also accused of his involvement in "coordinating infiltration and recruitment of terrorists and execution of terror attacks owing to his deep network of associates in North Kashmir". In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification issued on Tuesday said, the Central government declared Showkat Ahmed Sheik as a terrorist.

"The Central Government believes that Showkat Ahmad Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi is involved in terrorism and he is to be notified as a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967." The order mentioned that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities.

Besides, it noted, Clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 empowers the Central Government to notify the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism. The notification also mentioned that Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022