CM Yogi emphasises on cleanliness, compassion during festivities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended his best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami and Vijayadashami (Dussehra) of Shardiya Navratri while adding that 'cleanliness', 'safety' and 'compassion' should be top priorities during festivities.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 18:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended his best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami and Vijayadashami (Dussehra) of Shardiya Navratri while adding that 'cleanliness', 'safety' and 'compassion' should be top priorities during festivities. "Safety measures should be given utmost importance at all the Durga Puja pandals, and temples," he said.

After performing 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath temple, the CM highlighted the importance of women in Sanatan Dharma, saying, "The worship of Goddess Durga during nine days twice a year is symbolic of Sanatan Dharma's respect for women's power. Kanya Pujan on Navami marks the importance of 'Matrishakti'." Yogi Adityanath said that the Navami of Vasantik Navratri marks the birth of 'Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram', while during Shardiya Navratri, 'Dashami' marks the victory of Lord Rama. "Navratri and Vijayadashami remind us that following the path of truth, righteousness and justice always leads to victory," he emphasised.

The CM further added that Navratri celebrations were not that grand for the two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, as the pandemic remains in control with the blessings of the almighty, the celebrations are being done with great fervour this time, according to an official statement released today. On the occasion, the CM said that safety measures are being given the utmost importance at all the Durga Puja pandals and temples during the festival. At the same time, he also urged the public to celebrate with safety and responsibility. "The puja committees should ensure compliance with all types of safety standards including cleanliness, and fire safety. No mismanagement or stampede-like situation should arise," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

