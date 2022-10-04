Saudi Arabia agrees 'memorandum of cooperation' with Britain in energy sector - SPA
Saudi Arabia's cabinet agreed on Tuesday on "a memorandum of cooperation" with Britain in the energy sector, Saudi state news agency SPA reported citing a cabinet statement.
There were no further details mentioned in the statement.
