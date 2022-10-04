Left Menu

Europe may avoid gas disaster this winter; next could be worse -Trafigura exec

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-10-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 18:20 IST
Europe may avoid a gas disaster this winter, thanks to signs of demand reduction and solid inventories, but next winter could be worse, a top executive at energy trader Trafigura said on Tuesday.

"Europe was heading towards an unavoidable situation this winter...(but) there is a lot of evidence that people are doing the right thing and reducing their energy consumption," said Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at Trafigura.

"We may well avoid a disaster this winter, we are more concerned about the following winter," Luckock told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

