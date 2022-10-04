Europe may avoid gas disaster this winter; next could be worse -Trafigura exec

Europe may avoid a gas disaster this winter, thanks to signs of demand reduction and solid inventories, but next winter could be worse, a top executive at energy trader Trafigura said on Tuesday.

"Europe was heading towards an unavoidable situation this winter...(but) there is a lot of evidence that people are doing the right thing and reducing their energy consumption," said Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at Trafigura.

"We may well avoid a disaster this winter, we are more concerned about the following winter," Luckock told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

