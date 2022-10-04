Dutch government expects to spend $23 bln on energy price cap
The Dutch government on Tuesday said it expected to spend around 23.5 billion euros ($23.3 billion) on a price cap on energy contracts to shield consumers from surging prices.
The government last month said it would cap prices, but still had to agree on final details. ($1 = 1.0084 euros)
