Dutch government expects to spend $23 bln on energy price cap

The Dutch government on Tuesday said it expected to spend around 23.5 billion euros ($23.3 billion) on a price cap on energy contracts to shield consumers from surging prices.

The government last month said it would cap prices, but still had to agree on final details. ($1 = 1.0084 euros)

Also Read: Dutch can lower Groningen gas production as planned - gas transmission operator

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)