Indian Railways to run special trains to ensure smooth travel in festive season

The Ministry of Railway on Tuesday notified 179 special services, in pairs, to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season. In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year, an official statement said.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc. According to the Ministry of Railways, crowd controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

As per the press release, additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority. The Railway ministry has taken these measures for the frequent and timely announcements of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

According to the release, 'May I Help You' booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with the paramedical team is also available. The Railway Ministry is keen to keep a watch on any malpractices - like cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity etc. by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is being done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters. (ANI)

