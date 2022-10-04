Left Menu

TotalEnergies in touch with Danish authorities after drones spotted at North Sea gas field

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-10-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 20:03 IST
TotalEnergies in touch with Danish authorities after drones spotted at North Sea gas field
Asked about drone activity spotted close to one of its gas fields in the North Sea, TotalEnergies on Tuesday told Reuters it was in touch with Danish police and military as well as the country's energy agency on the matter.

Danish police have over the weekend received reports of drone activity near the Roar gas field in the North Sea, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We have taken the necessary steps", the French company said in a statement.

