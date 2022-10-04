Left Menu

OPEC+ mainly focuses on market's needs, Kuwait oil minister says

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 20:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kuwait's oil minister on Tuesday said that OPEC+ mainly focuses on providing enough crude for the market's needs rather than to control prices, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwait is keen to ensure stability in global oil markets and prevent price fluctuations, Mohammed al-Fares told KUNA on his arrival in Vienna for the OPEC+ meeting taking place on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

