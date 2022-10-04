OPEC+ mainly focuses on market's needs, Kuwait oil minister says

Kuwait's oil minister on Tuesday said that OPEC+ mainly focuses on providing enough crude for the market's needs rather than to control prices, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwait is keen to ensure stability in global oil markets and prevent price fluctuations, Mohammed al-Fares told KUNA on his arrival in Vienna for the OPEC+ meeting taking place on Wednesday.

