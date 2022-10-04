Left Menu

Bus carrying nearly 50 people falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

A bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday.

ANI | Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-10-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 21:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Circle Officer Sadar Premlal Tamta, while confirming the incident, said that the police have left from Dhumakote police station and Rikhnikhal police station for the spot.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Dengue cases cross 500-mark in Uttarakhand

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

