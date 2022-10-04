Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Germany in talks to provide more state aid for gas imports - sources

Germany is in advanced talks to provide billions of euros in guarantees to Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, to ensure the company can honour a huge contract to supply gas to German importer VNG, two people familiar with the matter said.

Germany is in advanced talks to provide billions of euros in guarantees to Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, to ensure the company can honour a huge contract to supply gas to German importer VNG, two people familiar with the matter said. Under the deal, Sefe would receive additional government-backed credit lines to help it honour a contract under which it supplies 65 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas to VNG - part of German utility EnBW - each year, the people said.

An agreement could be reached as soon as this week, one of the people said, adding talks were ongoing and the outcome could still change. Germany's economy ministry, VNG and EnBW declined to comment. Sefe was not immediately available for comment.

