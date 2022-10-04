Telangana: Prime accused in Jangaon rape case arrested, say Police

The prime accused in the alleged rape of a minor girl in Jangaon and then putting the video on social media was arrested, said police on Tuesday. The incident occured in Chilpur, Sripatipalli in Jangaon District. According to police, the main accused Gurapu Shyam assaulted a minor girl and leaked the video on social media with the help of others.

Police arrested Gurapu Shyam and produced him before the court. Meanwhile, four minors who helped in making the video viral, were also arrested. One of them was booked under POSCO and others were booked under the IT Act, said police.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

