NATO has not warned about Russian nuclear threat, Western diplomat says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-10-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 22:40 IST
NATO has not warned members of the defence alliance of a Russian nuclear threat, a Western diplomat told Reuters, commenting on a report that Moscow was preparing to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine.
"We have not received any warnings," the diplomat said on Tuesday.
