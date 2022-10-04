UK looking at long-term energy contracts with other countries - PM Truss

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday the government was looking at long term energy contracts with other countries but had not yet signed any deals.

Asked by reporters if she was considering buying Norwegian gas, Truss said: "We will move forward on our own energy security ... But we are looking at long term energy contracts with other countries because as well as making sure we have got a good price, energy security is vitally important." "No deal has been signed," she added.

Asked for further details of Britain's strategy, a government spokesperson said: "The new Energy Supply Taskforce has begun negotiations with domestic and international suppliers to agree long-term contracts to reduce the price they charge for energy and increase the UK's energy resilience."

Further details of the negotiations will be confirmed in due course, the spokesperson added. Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that Britain was in talks with Norway to secure a natural gas contract of potentially 20 years to guard against winter blackouts.

The Norwegian oil and energy ministry directed questions on a potential deal with Britain to energy companies, when contacted by Reuters. "There has not been talks between Norwegian and British authorities regarding the sale of gas," a ministry representative said.

Equinor, which handles about 70-80% of Norwegian gas sales, declined comment on "market speculations".

