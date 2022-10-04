Left Menu

Recently detained head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant not staying on -IAEA

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-10-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 23:10 IST
Recently detained head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant not staying on -IAEA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine who was recently detained in what Ukraine called a Russian act of terror and released, will not return to that job, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

"The IAEA understands that Mr (Ihor) Murashov is now with his family in territory controlled by Ukraine and will not be continuing with his duties at the ZNPP," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "It is not yet clear who will replace him in this role."

