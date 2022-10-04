Left Menu

Pressure in Nord Stream 1 lines stabilised as of Oct. 3

Nord Stream AG's request for the survey could take more than 20 working days to process, based on information received from Danish authorities, the company added.

Pressure in Nord Stream 1 lines stabilised as of Oct. 3

The pressure in both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline stabilised as of Oct. 3, Nord Stream AG said on Tuesday.

Nord Stream AG, operator of the Nord Stream 1 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, said it was unable to inspect damaged sections of the line due to the lack of requested necessary permits. The company added that "the owner of the appropriately equipped survey vessel chartered by Nord Stream AG still doesn't have 'green light from Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' to depart."

Shipping, anchoring, underwater vehicles, and geophysical mapping have been banned as Sweden investigates the damage sites in the Baltic Sea, the release said, citing country's authorities. Nord Stream AG's request for the survey could take more than 20 working days to process, based on information received from Danish authorities, the company added.

