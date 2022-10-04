Left Menu

EU considering 'flexibile' gas price cap, energy chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-10-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 23:55 IST
EU considering 'flexibile' gas price cap, energy chief says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is considering versions of a gas price cap including a possible temporary "flexible" limit on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility price, the EU's head of energy policy said on Tuesday.

"One way forward would be to consider a flexible pricing limitation in relation to the TTF in a way that continues to secure the supply of gas, notably LNG, to Europe," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a European Parliament committee meeting.

Such a measure would be temporary, while the EU works on an alternative price index to the TTF, Simson said. She added that a broad price cap on wholesale gas prices comes with risks, and any market intervention would need to be coupled with measures to ensure gas demand did not rise as a result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022