Maharashtra: MSRTC woman bus conductor suspended for making reels

A woman conductor has been suspended by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for allegedly making a video in uniform and uploading it on social media. Sagar Mangal Gowardhan worked at Kalamb depot in Osmanabad district and was suspended from duty for allegedly making an Instagram reel in her official uniform.

In the suspension letter, the Depot Manager informed Gowardhan that she is being suspended for making a reel in uniform while on-duty and defaming the State road transport corporation. Meanwhile, BJP Maharashtra vice president Chitra Kishor Wagh opposed the suspension of the woman conductor

"A woman conductor working in state transport has reportedly been suspended by state transport officials after she uploaded a video of herself on social media. A female conductor with more than one lakh followers could have been used," said the tweet of the BJP leader roughly translated from Marathi. (ANI)

