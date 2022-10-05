Exxon projects oil and gas earnings easing in third quarter

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday estimated earnings from its oil and gas production to slow down in the third quarter from the prior quarter as gains in gas prices were offset by the impact from changes in liquids prices and industry margins.

The largest U.S. oil producer posted earnings of $11.37 billion from the unit in the second quarter, according to a securities filing.

