Left Menu

Exxon projects oil and gas earnings easing in third quarter

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 03:01 IST
Exxon projects oil and gas earnings easing in third quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday estimated earnings from its oil and gas production to slow down in the third quarter from the prior quarter as gains in gas prices were offset by the impact from changes in liquids prices and industry margins.

The largest U.S. oil producer posted earnings of $11.37 billion from the unit in the second quarter, according to a securities filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022