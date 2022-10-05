U.S. pushing OPEC+ not to cut oil output -source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 03:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is pushing OPEC+ nations not to proceed with potential deep oil output cuts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Washington is arguing to OPEC+ nations that economic fundamentals do not support an output cut, the source said.
OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters this week. The cuts could spur a recovery in oil prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Saudi Arabia
- The United States
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Washington Monument vandalized, one man taken into custody
Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan
Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan
WRAPUP 4-Kremlin in 'sporadic' contact with US over nuclear weapons issue after Washington warning
Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan