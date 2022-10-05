Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 03:02 IST
U.S. pushing OPEC+ not to cut oil output -source
The United States is pushing OPEC+ nations not to proceed with potential deep oil output cuts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Washington is arguing to OPEC+ nations that economic fundamentals do not support an output cut, the source said.

OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters this week. The cuts could spur a recovery in oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

