PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 5

- Britain warned it could face expensive long-term energy deals https://on.ft.com/3e8BBse - UK's Truss draws plans to bring more short-term overseas workers in country https://on.ft.com/3RzWslR

- British power companies threatened with cap on revenues https://on.ft.com/3C1BAy0 - Barclays appoints new investment bank head for Europe, Middle East and Africa https://on.ft.com/3Cafcma

Overview - UK could have to pay a 'security premium' for its long-term energy deals under arrangements to secure gas from countries such as Norway and Qatar, Treasury officials have said.

- British Prime Minister Liz Truss is opening the way to make it simpler for companies to bring more short-term overseas workers in the UK as labour shortages affect multiple industries after Brexit. - The British government has threatened UK's energy companies with a legislation that will limit the revenues they make from higher wholesale power prices unless they voluntarily strike deals with the state.

- Barclays has appointed Tim Main to lead their investment banking division in Europe, Middle East and Africa, the British bank said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

