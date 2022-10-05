Gazprom says it will resume gas exports via Austria
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it is set to resume gas exports via Austria, mainly to Italy.
It added that the company and Italian customers have found a solution on gas sales following regulatory changes in Austria.
