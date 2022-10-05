Sugarcane crushing season to start in first week of November: Haryana Minister Banwari Lal

A target of crushing about 500 lakh quintals of sugarcane has been fixed during the current financial year, Haryana's Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal said. The crushing work of sugarcane in all the sugar mills of the state will start in the first week of November, he added.

All the preparations for this must be completed by the end of October, the minister directed the officials while presiding over a review meeting of the Cooperative Federation on Tuesday.

He also said that all the sugar mills of the state should make timely payments of cane.

Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation Department, TVSN Prasad; Managing Director, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation and Managing Director, HAFED, A Sreenivas; and Managing Director, Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills, Manoj Kumar along with senior officers of the Cooperative Department were present, an official statement said. The minister said that the work of the micro irrigation scheme should be started through cooperative Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies. He also gave strict directions to the officers of the department that repair and maintenance of all sugar mills should be ensured in a time-bound manner. Lal said that apart from increasing the capacity of sugar mills, special emphasis should be laid on setting up ethanol plants, and making other essential things like jaggery, candy etc. so that sugar mills can become self-reliant.

