Left Menu

UAE energy minister says OPEC+ meeting 'will take the right decision'

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 05-10-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 12:31 IST
UAE energy minister says OPEC+ meeting 'will take the right decision'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

The OPEC+ meeting set to take place on Wednesday is an important one and "will take the right decision", United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al- Mazrouei said.

OPEC+ producers are expected to agree to a deep cut in their output target, curbing supply in an already tight market despite U.S. pressure to pump more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022