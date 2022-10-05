UAE energy minister says OPEC+ meeting 'will take the right decision'

The OPEC+ meeting set to take place on Wednesday is an important one and "will take the right decision", United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al- Mazrouei said.

OPEC+ producers are expected to agree to a deep cut in their output target, curbing supply in an already tight market despite U.S. pressure to pump more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)